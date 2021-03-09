Tories block NDP attempt to break legislative impasse in House of Commons

NDP House leader Peter Julian is blasting federal Conservatives for pursuing an ``erratic'' and unwise procedural strategy that could give the Liberals justification for calling an election in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Julian's criticism comes after the Conservatives blocked his attempt Monday to break the legislative logjam in the House of Commons.



Julian sought to extend the Commons' sitting hours Monday night in order to allow final debate to proceed on C-5, a bill to create a national day for truth and reconciliation.



Conservatives denied the necessary unanimous consent, just as they did three times late last month when the minority Liberal government sought extended hours to deal with C-7, a bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying, in time to meet a looming, court-ordered deadline.



They have also used procedural manoeuvres to delay progress on bills involving emergency pandemic aid and measures to ensure the safe conduct of a potential election during the pandemic.



Julian says the Conservatives have adopted a strategy of blocking the government legislative agenda, no matter the bill, a strategy he fears is giving the Liberals an excuse to go to the polls arguing that they need a majority to get things done.