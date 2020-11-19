Tories disappointed by Scheer's decision to hire family as they call for better rules

Conservative MPs vented some disappointment in their former leader, and current caucus colleague, Andrew Scheer Wednesday after revelations he twice hired family members to work in his office.



Alberta MP Shannon Stubbs was one of them, saying she thinks Canadians should expect MPs to avoid making such choices.



Their chance to let off steam in their weekly caucus meeting came as current leader Erin O'Toole expressed his frustrations.



He also sought to deliver a clear message to his team: his party is held to a high standard and following the letter of the rules isn't enough.



Convention holds that MPs aren't allowed to detail caucus deliberations, but multiple sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity told The Canadian Press O'Toole's message fell a bit flat as MPs were caught off guard by his public response to Scheer.

Many said they felt that since Scheer did in fact follow the rules when he hired his sister in the past, and his sister-in-law more recently, O'Toole would have been more publicly in Scheer's corner.

Scheer's sister was let go from her job in his office when a ban on hiring siblings was implemented in 2012, while his sister-in-law's work in his constituency office was terminated this week.

