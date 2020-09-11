Tories release election platform

The New Brunswick Tories have released an election platform with $11.4 million in new spending promises.

The platform repeats last year's budget plan to provide a modest spending increase in health care.

It also details new commitments including $1.4 million annually for nurses to provide support of seniors out of hospital and $3.5 million annually for improvements in mental health services.

There will also be $3.5 million a year in salary increases for early childhood educators along with two million dollars a year for policing initiatives.