Tories take aim at PM's top aide over Vance allegations as Sajjan dodges questions

The federal Conservatives are taking aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's top aide as they press the government over its handling of a sexual-misconduct complaint against general Jonathan Vance.



The Tories on Friday tabled a proposed motion calling for Trudeau to dismiss his chief of staff, Katie Telford, after another of the prime minister's advisers suggested she knew about the allegation against Vance three years ago.



Trudeau defended Telford last week even as he told reporters and parliamentarians that no one in his office or Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan's office knew the allegation against Vance was of a sexual nature.



That appeared to contradict the testimony of then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne, who first flagged the allegation to Sajjan in March 2018, as well as internal government documents suggesting officials in both offices did know.



Walbourne testified two months ago that he told Sajjan the complaint related to ``inappropriate sexual behaviour.''



The Conservative motion is one of three that the party can choose to go to a vote in the House of Commons on Tuesday, and comes as the Commons' defence committee prepares to resume debate over whether to call Telford to testify.