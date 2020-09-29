Tourism Chaleur hopeful for winter season amid pandemic

The summer tourist season has come and gone, and now the Chaleur Region's tourism office is looking ahead to the coming winter.

With a second wave already underway in parts of the country, Tourism Director Janine Daigle says it's difficult to say how COVID-19 will affect tourism in the region this winter.

Daigle says operators are hopeful the region's snowmobiling season will be in full force along with all other outdoor activities.

She says an increase in visitor numbers this winter is possible with 'snowbirds' expected to travel less.