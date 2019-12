A Tracadie man has been found guilty of sex-related crimes involving a a 12-year-old-boy.

36-year-old Guy Losier was found guilty last week of exposing himself, and touching a child under the age of 16.

The charges stem from incidents which occurred between June and September of 2016.

Losier has been convicted of a similar offence before.

His sentencing hearing is slated for March 9th.



(with files from CKLE)