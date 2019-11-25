Tracadie man pleads guilty to manslaughter in relation to deadly Six Roads house fire

A Tracadie man charged in connection with a deadly fire in Six Roads earlier this month has changed his plea.

21-year-old Benoit Bertin had originally pleaded not guilty to charges of first degree murder, but last week pleaded guilty to a pair of lesser charges of manslaughter.

Bertin also faces a charge of arson causing bodily harm.

He was charged after police discovered the remains of two people following a search of the turned out home.

Brideau will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing, scheduled for February 21st.

(with files from CKLE)