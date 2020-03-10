Tracadie man sentenced on sex-related offences involving minor

A man from the Acadian Peninsula has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars for sex-related offences involving a minor.

36-year-old Guy Losier of Tracadie was sentenced on Monday.

He was convicted last December of of touching a child under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose and exhibiting his genitals to a person under the age of 16.

The offences took place between June and September of 2016.

In addition to jail time, Losier is prohibited from being within two kilometres of the victim, is banned from being in a public place where children may be for a period of five years.

Losier's name will also be placed on the National Sex Offender Registry for life.

(with files from CKLE)