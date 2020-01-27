Tracadie now allowing ATVs on some streets

All-terrain vehicles are now allowed on some streets in Tracadie, New Brunswick.

Drivers will have to follow existing traffic patterns and keep to the right and like motorcyclists they will have to use hand signals to communicate with other drivers.

ATV federation president Roger Daigle says his group is trying to make a provincewide provincial trail, which means connecting all the towns and clubs together.

A number of communities in the province now allow ATV's on streets and Daigle tells the CBC he wants to see Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton follow suit.