Tracadie woman facing charges following alleged incident of dangerous driving in Bathurst

A woman from Tracadie was arrested following an alleged incident of dangerous driving in Bathurst earlier this week.

The 37-year-old allegedly caused two accidents before ending up in a snowbank on Highway 11 on Tuesday.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, dangerous driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

She's been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police continue to investigate.

(with files from CKLE)