Trail group banking on support from UNI members to connect Bathurst, Beresford with new trail

The Sentiers Verts Chaleur Green Trails group is hoping UNI Financial members in the Chaleur Region will help it win $50K to help connect two local communities.

The group aims to connect the Bathurst and Beresford communities with a bicycle and pedestrian trail and says winning UNI's 'Voila! Projects that Unite Us' contest can help make that happen.

In a Facebook post, the City of Bathurst says the project promises to enhance the quality of life throughout the region while promoting the well-being residents.

Voting takes place until November 16th.

