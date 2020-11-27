Trail passes implemented for Bathurst's snowshoe, fatbike trails

Bathurst's groomed snowshoe and fatbike trails now require a trail pass.

Bathurst Recreation & Tourism says its winter trail system is one of the best around, but that maintaining such a high standard takes, equipment, fuel, and countless hours of grooming.

The City says trail users have the choice of either buying a day or season trail pass with all money going back into trail maintenance and development.

The trail passes are available online or at the KC Irving Centre.