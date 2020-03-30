Transatlantic balloon flight up in the air amid COVID-19 pandemic

Plans for a record-breaking transatlantic balloon flight from New Brunswick to France are up in the air as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A British couple had planned to fly from Sussex, N.B., to France some time between mid-June and early August, but now say COVID-19 concerns have disrupted the project.

If successful, Deborah Day would become the first woman in command of a transatlantic balloon crossing, while Mike Scholes would become the first blind crew member on such a trip.

Day and Scholes of Sussex, U.K., have been planning the flight for six years.

The couple says on their website they will plan for a launch when conditions are safe.

Flight director Kevin Stass says the latest the couple can lift off is the end of September because the weather deteriorates rapidly after that.