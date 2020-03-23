Travel company Transat AT lays off 3,600 staff, about 70 per cent of workforce

Transat AT Inc. has temporarily laid off about 70 per cent of its workforce in Canada, about 3,600 people.

The decision comes as non-essential travel around the world comes to a standstill as governments close borders in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transat said Monday some of these layoffs are effective immediately, while others will take effect following advance notice of up to one month.

The layoffs include all flight crew personnel.

The company says similar measures are being implemented in the other countries where Transat has employees.

Executives who are not being laid off have accepted voluntary pay cuts, as have members of its board of directors.