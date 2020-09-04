Travel restrictions to Canada remain in place over September long-weekend: CBSA

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding all travelers that border restrictions remain in place for the Labour Day long weekend.

A release states all travel of a discretionary or optional nature are covered by the restrictions.

This is includes tourism, recreation and entertainment, and includes all ports of entry and all modes of transportation, including land, marine, air and rail.

CBSA says foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, will not be allowed to enter Canada for discretionary purposes.

There is an exemption for asymptomatic immediate family members, souses or common-law partners of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are coming to Canada for a minimum of 15 days.

Anyone entering Canada for any purpose must isolate for 14-days upon arrival and foreign nationals exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed to enter the country.

The restriction on all discretionary travel at the Canada-U.S. border will remain in place until at least September 21, 2020 and may be extended further.