Travelers from Halifax asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Public Health officials are asking anyone traveling from Halifax, including New Brunswickers returning home, to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days after their visit.

The request comes on the back of reports from Nova Scotia Health of community transmission of the virus in the city.

Anyone traveling in and out of New Brunswick's two Orange zones, Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and Zone 2, the Saint John Region, are also asked to self-monitor for symptoms of the virus.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please self-isolate immediately and take the online self-assessment or call 811 to get tested for the virus.