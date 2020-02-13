Trespassing at night, voyeurism charges laid after Grand-Barachois incident

Charges of trespassing at night and voyeurism have been laid after an incident in Grand-Barachois this week.

Shediac RCMP members responded shortly before 1 a.m. on Tuesday to a report of a suspicious person outside a private residence looking into the home's windows.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

Bobby Mallet from Grand-Barachois appeared in Moncton Provincial Court that day and has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on February 26th.