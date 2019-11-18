Trevali Mining Corporation increases exploration budget

A Vancouver-based mining company with operations in northern New Brunswick says it's having a productive year.

In a media release earlier this month, Trevali Mining Corporation CEO Ricus Grimbeek says production is up and costs are down, and that the company appears to be positioned to meet, if not exceed production targets for 2019.

The company says it has increased its exploration budget at its four operations including its Caribou mine near Bathurst.

Trevali says Grimbeek only joined the company back in April, but has already identified massive economic benefits through partnerships with local tech start ups and new technology, paving the way for safer, cleaner mining practices.