Trial date set for former high school principal accused of defrauding school district

A trial will take place in the New Year for a former high school principal charged with defrauding the school district.

Chantal Berthelotte is accused of defrauding the district of more than $5,000 while she was principal of Aux Quatre Vents school in Dalhousie from 2009 to 2015.

Berthelotte waived her right to a preliminary inquiry on Monday.

The trail is slated to begin February 10th.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)