Trial dates set for doctor NB's premier blamed for Campbellton area COVID-19 outbreak last spring

A doctor New Brunswick's Premier blamed for an outbreak of COVID-19 last year in the Campbellton Region will face trial in June for allegedly violating the province's Emergency Measures Act.

Dr. Jean-Robert Ngola, who now practices in Quebec, is charged with failing to self-isolate following a brief trip to that province in the spring to pick up his child.

Dr. Ngola maintains he did nothing wrong.

Nine days have been set aside for the trial scheduled June 15th to 25th.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)