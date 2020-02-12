Trial underway for former Bathurst teacher facing drug-related charges

A former Bathurst middle school teacher has pleaded not guilty to several drug-related charges.

Julie Michaud of Allardville and eight others were arrested in April of 2018 as part of an investigation linked to the Hells Angels.

Michaud pleaded not guilty on Monday to several charges including conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, laundering proceeds of crime, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

CBC reports Danny Michaud also pleaded not guilty to eight related charges, including a charge of gangsterism.

Witness testimony is expected to wrap up on March 20th.

(with files from CBC)