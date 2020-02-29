Trio of mayors call for health minister to be sacked

Three New Brunswick mayors want the minister of health removed, among other changes at the top.

The demands came in the form of a letter to Premier Blaine Higgs from communities that were targeted for emergency room closures earlier this month.

Sean Davidson is among many Sussex area residents still upset about what was a plan to close the local emergency room during overnight hours.

"To have had a decision like that made, so quickly, and acted upon so quickly without consultation, seemed very drastic," Davidson said.

There is frustration in the communities with how top people in the health department handled the reforms and handled local residents.

"When you deal with an individual that speaks in a condescending air with the public, you can't help but be frustrated," said Sussex Corner mayor Steven Stackhouse.

The premier has since promised a new round of health care reform consultations. But the mayors in the three communities in the Sussex area say the premier needs to go further and new faces are needed before the consultation begins.

In a strongly worded letter, the mayors of Sussex, Sussex Corner and Norton have written to Higgs.

"Mr. Premier, a critical trust has been lost between your government and thousands of New Brunswickers," the letter states.

The letter is highly critical of the top people in the health department including the health minister.

"Statements by Minister Flemming and the CEOs of the health authorities have only heightened anger in our communities," the letter continues.

And as for the coming round of consultation, the letter demands that the premier:

"…identify new leaders within the department of health and regional health authorities to restore trust … If the premier is sincere about having an honest look at reform and involves ideas that come from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, then they should be removed."

Friday, the premier was reluctant to ask for resignations.

"What have we done over and over again in this process, we always said, fire somebody, throw them out and we'll get somebody new, but nothing is solved. Nothing is fixed," Higgs said.

However, Higgs is not ruling out, changes at the top.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Mike Cameron)