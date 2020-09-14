Trudeau and cabinet ministers begin two-day retreat Monday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene his cabinet ministers for two days of closed-door meetings starting today.



The planning session comes as a rising number of COVID-19 cases threatens to pull the Liberals' attention from long-term rebuilding to surviving a second wave.



The past several weeks have seen a resurgence in COVID-19 across Canada, with 500 new cases confirmed yesterday alone.



The trend has prompted Dr. Theresa Tam, the country's top public health officer, to warn Canadians not to let their guards down as temperatures cool and we shift more of our activities indoors.



Ministers are expected to hear presentations from Tam and the co-chairs of two federal task forces, one created to advise the government on measures to support developing a COVID-19 vaccine and the other on COVID-19 immunity.



Parliament, meanwhile, is set to resume with a throne speech on September 23rd.



And the Liberals are expected to promise more funding for health care, including long-term care homes, along with affordable housing and child care.