Trudeau announces suspended flights, mandatory 3-day hotel quarantine for travellers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced all Canadian travellers returning from overseas will have to take a COVID-19 test at the airport when they land and quarantine in a designated hotel for three days at their own expense while they await results.

He says that's expected to cost more than $2000.

Those with negative test results will be able to then quarantine for the remainder of the mandatory two weeks at home, while those with positive tests will be required to quarantine in designated government facilities.

Canada's main airlines will also suspend service to all Caribbean destinations and Mexico starting this Sunday until April 30.

Trudeau says it's important to further restrict international travel as more infectious variants of COVID-19 spread around the globe.

In the coming weeks, non-essential travelers will also have to show a negative test before entry at the land border with the United States.