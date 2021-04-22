Trudeau appoints Ralph Goodale as Canada's new commissioner in the U.K.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has appointed former Liberal cabinet minister Ralph Goodale as high commissioner for Canada in the United Kingdom.



Goodale will advise Trudeau on how the two countries should work together to beat the COVID-19 pandemic, fight climate change, pursue post-Brexit trade and build back after the pandemic.



The high commission of Canada in London is the diplomatic mission of Canada to the United Kingdom and it provides full consular and passport services to Canadians in that country.



The U.K. is one of Canada's largest trading partners.



The Canada-U.K. Trade Continuity Agreement entered into force on April 1, preserving preferential market access for businesses in both countries.



During the past year, Goodale has served as a special adviser for Canada's ongoing response to Iran's shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 in January 2020.