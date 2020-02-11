Trudeau arrives in Kuwait to visit Canadian troops amid regional tensions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has arrived in Kuwait to visit Canadian troops about a month after they were relocated there from Iraq.

Canada has two ongoing operations in Iraq with about 500 soldiers but suspended both Jan. 7, days after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a targeted drone strike by the United States.

The relocation began just hours before Iranian missiles were fired at two Iraqi airbases housing American and some coalition soldiers, including Canadians, none of whom were hurt.

Trudeau also plans to meet with Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah during his time in Kuwait.

The trip to Kuwait was planned as part of Trudeau's week long visit to Africa and Germany but was not made public until now because of security concerns.

Trudeau is scheduled to travel to Senegal and Munich following today's stop in Kuwait.