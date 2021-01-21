Trudeau, Biden to discuss Canada-US relations Thursday

The first phone call of the 46th American President Joe Biden comes today and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be on the other end of the line.



The White House press secretary says the two leaders will discuss the important relationship between Canada and the United States, as well as Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone X-L pipeline.



One of the orders Biden signed on his first day was one to rescind former president Donald Trump's approval of the eight-billion-dollar U-S cross-border pipeline expansion.



The project stalled throughout Barack Obama's two terms before being outright cancelled in 2015, then twice resurrected by Trump.



Trudeau has been careful to point out that Biden's campaign had already promised to block the expansion.



He says he is disappointed, but acknowledges the president's decision to fulfil his election campaign promise on Keystone X-L.



Trudeau welcomed Biden's other moves, including rejoining the Paris accord, a moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the Arctic and reversing the travel ban on Muslim-majority countries.