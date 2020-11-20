Trudeau defends arrest of Huawei executive, says world must stand up to China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday defended the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and urged countries to stand up to Chinese bullying as he prepared for two potentially explosive international summits.



Canada's relations with both China and the U.S. figured prominently during a question-and-answer session with Trudeau ahead of Friday's Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation meeting.



Both the prime minister and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, are set to attend. But beforehand, Trudeau spoke to a virtual gathering of chief executives from APEC countries.



After he touted his government's legislation on cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and called for more trade between Canada and Asia, Trudeau was asked whether he regretted that Canadian border authorities in Vancouver detained Meng in December 2018.



The Huawei executive was arrested, and is now facing extradition, because she is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges. Her detention set off a steadily deepening diplomatic crisis with Beijing, which has arbitrarily detained two Canadians and imposed other retaliatory measures.



``Do I regret that Canada followed its laws? Do I regret that Canada lived up to a long-standing extradition treaty with our closest ally? Absolutely not,'' Trudeau said.

