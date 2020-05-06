Trudeau, Duclos must send transparency message during pandemic: info czar

The federal information czar wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to tell federal agencies they must strive to be transparent and accountable as they wrestle with the fallout from COVID-19.



In an interview, information commissioner Caroline Maynard says a message from the top, meaning Trudeau and Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos, is needed to ensure officials properly document federal decision-making during the pandemic.



The commissioner is concerned there could be an incomplete record of government efforts as people work at home or through virtual meetings.



Maynard says she told Duclos in a telephone conversation today she also wants to see more proactive disclosure of information about Ottawa's efforts to deal with the effects of COVID-19.



The Access to Information Act allows people who pay a $5 fee to request a wide range of federal files, but the government says the pandemic is hampering its ability to answer formal requests.



Maynard recently predicted it could take years to recover from the expected delays for information requests caused by COVID-19 without prompt government action.