Trudeau government says Canada aims to 'reinvigorate' efforts to bring democracy to Venezuela

The Trudeau government says Canada wants to ``reinvigorate'' the effort to bring democracy to Venezuela.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne held talks in Ottawa with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido yesterday, who is on a multi-country tour to bolster international support for his effort to replace the country's current president Nicolas Maduro.

The once prosperous and oil-rich South American country has been mired in a political and economic crisis for years, but the reform efforts gained momentum a little more than a year ago when socialist Maduro sought to hold on to power after an election decried by many countries as illegitimate.

Guaido received the support of Canada, along with dozens of nations who recognize him as Venezuela's leader and called for Maduro's ouster.

Champagne told reporters ``Make no mistake, the situation there has gone from bad to worse as a direct result of the actions of the Maduro regime.''

Later Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Guaido, whom he referred to as the interim president of Venezuela.