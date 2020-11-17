Trudeau government to usher in new privacy legislation

The Trudeau government is poised to introduce legislation aimed at better safeguarding the privacy of Canadians in the digital era.



The bill, to be tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday, would be a step toward realizing commitments set out in the mandate letter of Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains.



It would also flesh out the 10 principles, from control over data to meaningful penalties for misuse of information, that make up the federal digital charter.



The plan for a legislative overhaul follows repeated calls from federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien to modernize Canada's aging privacy laws.



The Liberals signalled their intention on the parliamentary notice paper to introduce a bill that would create the Consumer Privacy Protection Act and the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal Act.



It is not immediately clear how the new legislation would mesh with existing federal privacy laws.