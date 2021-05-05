Trudeau Liberals got earful on police racism from concerned public, emails reveal

They didn't always agree on what to do, but scores of concerned citizens penned letters urging the federal Liberals to address police mistreatment of Black and Indigenous people as the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota helped spark indignation about injustices in Canada.



Hundreds of pages of correspondence disclosed through the Access to Information Act reveal deep mistrust of the RCMP and other police services, along with plenty of suggestions on how to make things better.



Many of the emails, from May 25 to July 1 of last year, were addressed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, though they all wound up in the inbox of Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, the cabinet member responsible for the Mounties.



In most cases the senders' names were removed, out of respect for privacy, before release under the access law.



A message from Toronto said people should know they are safe in the presence of the law, but many do not.



A Verdun, Que., writer said that as a white male he had never experienced racial or gender discrimination, so he could not truly understand the rage of people of colour, but he felt their pain and would not remain silent.