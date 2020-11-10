Trudeau looks to Biden for help in dispute with China

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's spoken with President-elect Joe Biden about China's imprisonment of two Canadians in retaliation for the arrest of a top Huawei executive and he expects Biden to be a good partner in convincing Beijing to release them.

Trudeau was the first international leader to speak with the President-elect.

His office says they talked about number of issues including the pandemic, climate change and the detained Canadians.

Beijing arrested former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor in 2018 just days after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese Huawei executive and the daughter of the company's founder.