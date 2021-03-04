Trudeau 'optimistic' that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is ``optimistic'' that his government's timeline for vaccinating Canadians against COVID-19 can be accelerated as more shots are approved.



Trudeau says the plan to have doses administered to all Canadians who want one by the end of September didn't factor in the arrival of new vaccines such as the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.



He says that by the end of the month, Canada should receive more than the 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines it initially expected.



The first 500,000 doses of the recently approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Canada today, though confusion persists over who should get them.



The vaccine, manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, is the third COVID-19 shot approved for use in Canada.



Health Canada last week authorized its use for all adult Canadians but the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended Tuesday that it not be administered to people 65 years of age or older.

