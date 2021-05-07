Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, offers to testify on Vance sexual misconduct allegations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, has offered to testify at a House of Commons Committee meeting later today.



MPs are studying allegations of sexual misconduct against Canada's former top military commander.



Opposition parties have been demanding she appear,



Trudeau has asserted that his office did not know a complaint against then-defence chief general Jonathan Vance involved sexual misconduct, while other testimony and emails suggest that it did know.



Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has said he was informed about the complaint in 2018 by then-military ombudsman Gary Walbourne and immediately referred the matter to the Privy Council Office.



Earlier this week, a Conservative motion calling for Telford to be fired for not telling Trudeau that the complaint was sexual in nature was defeated.