Trudeau says Canada is in a second COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is in a second wave of COVID-19 and warned the country is on the brink of a fall season that could be much worse than the spring. 

Trudeau's government says it will do ``whatever it takes'' to support the Canadians during the pandemic. 

The commitment came in a speech Wednesday that outlines the government's priorities for a new session of Parliament. 
The government says the economic impact of COVID-19 on Canadians has already been worse than the 2008 financial crisis. 

If the three main opposition parties vote against the speech an election would be triggered.

