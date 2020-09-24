Trudeau says Canada is in a second COVID-19 wave

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is in a second wave of COVID-19 and warned the country is on the brink of a fall season that could be much worse than the spring.

Trudeau's government says it will do ``whatever it takes'' to support the Canadians during the pandemic.

The commitment came in a speech Wednesday that outlines the government's priorities for a new session of Parliament.

The government says the economic impact of COVID-19 on Canadians has already been worse than the 2008 financial crisis.

If the three main opposition parties vote against the speech an election would be triggered.