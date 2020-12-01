Trudeau says economic statement will be put to confidence vote in House of Commons

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says tens of billions in new spending measures the Liberals are proposing for families and businesses will be put to a vote that could risk toppling his Liberal minority government.

Speaking outside his Ottawa residence today, Trudeau says a vote on the fall economic statement will be one that will test the confidence the House of Commons has in his government.

Failure to gather the necessary support during such a vote would mean the minority government falls, which could plunge the country into a federal election contest.

Trudeau says he's confident the Liberals will have enough opposition support given the need households and businesses have for many of the proposed measures.

The Liberals' fall economic statement Monday proposed just over $25 billion new spending to top up and expand existing programs and create new, targeted support for hard-hit industries.

Spending to date is putting the federal deficit on track to reach $381.6 billion this year, but the government's math says it could close in on $400 billion if widespread lockdowns return in the coming weeks.