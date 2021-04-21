Trudeau says Liberal budget is not a launch pad for a federal election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insists Monday's federal budget is not intended as a launching pad for an election later this year, but he's not entirely ruling one out.



Trudeau told Edmonton-based online talk show host Ryan Jespersen yesterday, ``No, it's not about an election. It's about giving people the support they need.''



Asked if he would rule out an election this year, Trudeau said he's focused on getting the country through the COVID-19 pandemic.



He said that it will be up to Parliament to decide if there's an election.



That suggests that Trudeau doesn't intend to pull the plug himself on his minority Liberal government.