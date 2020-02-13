Trudeau secures Senegal's vote for UN security council seat during Dakar trip

Senegalese President Macky Sall is pledging to support Canada's bid for a seat on the UN Security Council.

Macky Sall made the commitment today after meeting Justin Trudeau in Dakar, where the Canadian prime minister was wrapping up the second part of his visit to Africa.

Trudeau's Africa tour is partly about drumming up votes from leaders across the continent for Canada's campaign for a Security Council seat.

Canada, Norway and Ireland are campaigning for two available seats around the powerful table at the UN.

Sall says it is ``very easy'' to root for Canada and that he will speak with his African counterparts to encourage them to cast their ballots for Canada when UN members vote in June.

Trudeau says winning the two-year temporary seat would allow Canada to have more influence on the world stage on such issues as peace, security and human rights.