Trudeau stays mum on Sussexes' security costs as Harry returns to B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is refusing to say who will cover security costs for Prince Harry and his family while they are in Canada.

At a news conference in Winnipeg today, Trudeau says discussions on the matter are ongoing, adding he has not spoken to the Queen about it.

Video from Sky News shows Harry landing at Victoria's airport late Monday.

The prince, his wife Meghan and their eight-month-old son Archie are reportedly staying at a mansion north of the B.C. capital.

Buckingham Palace announced Saturday that the prince and his wife, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will give up public funding and try to become financially independent.

They spent the holiday season on Vancouver Island, but it's unclear where in Canada they will settle.