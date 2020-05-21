Trudeau suggests House could resume business with 'hybrid' model

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is suggesting a modified House of Commons could resume business during the COVID-19 pandemic using a ``hybrid'' model.



The model would see some MPs physically in the chamber while others participate virtually.



Trudeau signalled his support for the idea yesterday as the governing Liberals were in the midst of negotiations with the four main opposition parties to determine in what form Parliament may or may not return next week.



Trudeau says the hybrid model would ensure M-Ps from every corner of Canada would be able to participate, not just those who are in the Ottawa area.



A demand for more face time with the government, even if masked, is the consistent thread among the opposition parties as they negotiate Parliament's return.



As structured at present, the House of Commons has turned into a special COVID-19 committee, meeting three times a week, twice virtually and once in person.