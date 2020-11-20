Trudeau to tout climate plan, free trade at Asia-Pacific summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will pitch the economic benefits of fighting climate change and doing business with Canada as he meets with counterparts from both sides of the Pacific during today's Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation leaders' summit.



Yet the degree to which the prime minister's sales pitch will even be heard by APEC leaders remains unclear as Canada's tensions with China and the much bigger dispute between Beijing and Washington threaten to overshadow the meeting.



Trudeau hinted at his planned approach to the summit during a speech on Thursday.



It was followed by a question-and-answer session in which Ottawa's tense ties with Beijing and relationship with the White House figured prominently.



The summit, which is being hosted by Malaysia but held online because of COVID-19, is supposed to focus on the pandemic, particularly its economic impacts and what actions the members can take to mitigate it now and recover afterward.



Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump will be among the participants, with the latter likely joining one of his last such international gatherings following this month's presidential election.