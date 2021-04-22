Trudeau to unveil Canada's new 2030 emissions target as groups push it to be higher

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce today what Canada's new targets will be for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade.



The government says he will unveil the targets during a virtual address to world leaders convened by U.S. President Joe Biden for a summit on fighting climate change.



Trudeau will speak at a session which the U.S. State Department says is where leaders will discuss their country's situation and ``announce new steps to strengthen climate ambition.''



Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris are scheduled to open the event, which will also include speeches from the leaders of China, the European Commission, United Kingdom and India.



Canada enters the event as Biden is trying to advance America's efforts on fighting climate change and has focused billions in spending to promote electric vehicles.



Like Biden, Trudeau is under pressure from different groups to bring forward a higher emissions reduction target.