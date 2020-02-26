Trudeau uses speech to pitch African envoys for UN security council seat

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has taken Canada's campaign for a seat on the United Nations Security Council directly to African diplomats with a speech that tried to emphasize his boyhood connection to the continent.

Trudeau fondly recalled accompanying his father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, on trips to Africa as a child and later as a young adult backpacker.

He spoke in a pre-reception address on Tuesday night to an audience of about 200 people, most of them diplomats from African countries, at the Ottawa headquarters of Global Affairs Canada.

Trudeau said his father shared with him his deep love and respect for the African continent, an apparent attempt to counter critics who said his government ignored Africa during its first term in power when it was dealing with major trade issues with the United States and Mexico.

But the prime minister won applause from the crowd when he described the future of Africa-Canadian relations as one rooted in deepening business and trade ties with the fast-growing continent.

Earlier this month, Trudeau visited two African countries, Ethiopia and Senegal, as part of his government's campaign for the council seat.