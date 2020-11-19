Trump a lesson for politicians, says Kellie Leitch, the Tory MP once compared to him

Former Conservative MP and leadership contender Kellie Leitch says there's a lesson for all politicians in how much support Donald Trump has in the U.S.



And it's something she says she failed to do in her 2017 bid to lead the federal Tories: speak to people clearly.



Leitch drew comparisons to Trump in that campaign for some of her ideas, including a proposal to screen immigrants for Canadian values.



Many accused her of seizing on Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric, a comparison she says wasn't fair but accepts it was a fallout of her ideas.



In an interview, Leitch says that once she decided to leave politics it also became clear her desire to return to private medical practice in Canada had also been affected by her positions.



She says patients wanted to talk politics and it became a distraction from her ability to provide care, which she is doing now in the U.S., as the chief of pediatric orthopedics at a hospital in Mississippi.