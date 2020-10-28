Trump signs proclamation formally exempting Canadian aluminum from tariffs, for now

Donald Trump has officially let Canadian aluminum producers out of the national-security doghouse, for now.



The U.S. president formally signed a proclamation today exempting Canadian aluminum exports from punitive Section 232 tariffs.



But the proclamation reserves the right to reimpose the 10 per cent levies, ostensibly on national security grounds, if aluminum exports spike again before the end of the year.



The move makes official a commitment the Trump administration made last month, just hours before Canada was to impose retaliatory measures on U.S. products.



The tariffs, first imposed in 2018, were reinstated briefly in August in response to what the U.S. trade representative's office said was an unauthorized increase in Canadian exports.



Producers in Canada disputed the claim, arguing that they were forced to retool their product lines as a result of a pandemic-related drop in demand for specialized components.