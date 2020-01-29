Trump to sign new USMCA bill into law, clearing way for Commons debate

President Donald Trump is to sign a bill putting the new North American free-trade agreement into U.S. law today.

The ceremony clears the way for the federal Liberal government to move forward with its own implementation bill in the House of Commons.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is meant to update NAFTA, the three-country deal that's been in effect since 1994.

The new agreement doesn't come into force until the first day of the third month after the final country, in this case, Canada, serves notice that it's ready to proceed.

That delay is aimed at giving all three parties time to develop so-called ``uniform regulations'' used to interpret the terms of the deal.

New labour and environmental standards in Mexico were key to getting support for the deal from Democratic party lawmakers in the U.S. Congress.