TSB report suggests unclear safety rules played role in fatal rail accident in Edmundston

A report into the December 2018 death of a railway worker in New Brunswick says unclear safety rules around the securing of two unattended cars played a role in the fatal accident.



The Transportation Safety Board says two cars ran uncontrolled in the Edmundston CN yard and the leading car struck a locomotive travelling in the opposite direction killing a conductor trainee who was trapped while standing on the footboard of the locomotive.



Investigators says the two cars had been temporarily left with only their emergency brakes applied and the crew considered them to be ``attended'' although it was also found that the effectiveness of the brakes had been reduced because of ice contamination.



The TSB says the safety rules don't clearly define the factors and risks that must be considered to take effective action to stop equipment should it move unintentionally.

