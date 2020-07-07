Turbulence in Canadian opinion on airlines COVID-19 response: poll

A new poll suggests turbulence ahead for airlines seeking public support for their current COVID-19 plans.



Seventy-two per cent of Canadians surveyed say they're not comfortable flying since decisions by several airlines to relax their own in-flight physical-distancing requirements.



Eighty-five per cent of those surveyed also suggested that they're not getting on planes any time soon, telling pollsters they have no plans to travel outside the country by the end of the year.



The Leger/Association of Canadian Studies survey polled 1,517 Canadians from July 3 to 5 and can't be assigned a margin of error because online polls are not considered truly random.



The results also suggest Canadians are largely unhappy with another element of the industry's COVID-19 approach: a refusal to give refunds for flights cancelled due to the pandemic.



Seventy-two per cent of those polled say they strongly oppose the decision by the federal government not to force airlines to cut cheques.