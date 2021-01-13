Twelfth COVID-19 related death, 19 new cases reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

Public Health is reporting the 12th death linked to COVID-19 as well as 19 new cases in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Officials say a resident in their 70s at Parkland Saint John's Tucker Hall died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said in a release Wednesday, " I ask all New Brunswickers to join me in extending our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased."

Public Health also reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick on January 13th.

They include one case in the Moncton Region (Zone 1), five in the Saint John Region (Zone 2), three in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3), eight in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) and one in each of the Campbellton (Zone 5) and Bathurst (Zone 6) Regions.

Government says a case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Cité Des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany in Edmundston (Zone 4) on Tuesday and the school community has been notified, with students following their normal schedules and no significant impact on learning is anticipated.

A case of COVID-19 was also confirmed at Edith Cavell School in Moncton (Zone 1) on Tuesday, with students and staff at home for an operational response day today.

Public Health says the school will contact families with an update today on what learning will look like for the rest of the week.

There are 230 active cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, with three people being treated in hospital.

237 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick since January 1st.

Overall, 166,003 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 836 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

593 people have recovered after testing positive.